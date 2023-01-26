Dear Editor: On Jan. 20 Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., introduced a constitutional amendment to the House to overturn the 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission Supreme Court decision.
That decision opened the floodgates for dark money to make our elections more expensive, but also swayed politicians to take donations to do the bidding of the donors.
The proposed amendment protects freedom of the press but permits Congress and the states to impose nonpartisan regulations on political fundraising, support public campaign financing, and finally distinguish between natural persons and corporations or other artificial entities created by law. It would prohibit such entities from spending money to influence elections. A corporation was considered a “natural person” in the Citizens United Supreme Court case. How terrible this has been for every U.S. citizen’s voting freedom.
If we don’t pay attention to our democracy every day, we are easily duped and manipulated by huge amounts of money to buy TV, radio and social media commercials in the last weeks before every campaign.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville