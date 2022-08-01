Letters logo

Dear Editor: How absolutely outrageous!

I voted absentee for a candidate that has now (ahem) paused an election campaign. I read about others who have (ahem) dropped out of the race and thrown — literally — their support to Mandela Barnes. These tactics of whittling down the competition and behind the scenes machinations are truly disturbing. Now our choice is between disaster and devastation: Barnes or Johnson.

My vote is not going to count in the primary because I voted absentee and early. No, I am not going to follow the instructions to change my vote as suggested by the Barnes campaign. I feel manipulated, jerked around and angry.

Rousseau once opined that there are four sides to a story: yours, theirs, the truth and what really happened. What really happened here is slow, well-calculated, insidious tactics to win — above all win. Sound familiar?

Myna Casebolt

Madison

