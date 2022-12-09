Dear Editor: Not downtown or the isthmus for an Amtrak station. Too dang crowded.
It is unrealistic to think that people will not need to park a car before hopping the train, and parking on/near campus or downtown is already a nightmare. The Oscar Mayer or First Street locations would seem to make the most sense, particularly the Oscar Mayer location. There are already some tracks there. There is a large parking lot which would accommodate travelers' cars, and the North Transfer Point is close by for those that don't have cars (i.e. students living in the dorms) but want to catch a train (currently south or east, and eventually north).
The building could be developed into some configuration along the lines of: train station and commercial on the bottom floor, day care and office space on the second floor (more floors if the demand was there), and living space on the remaining floors.
It would provide a train connection in Madison, a building that has plenty of water and power already routed to it from its days as the fully running Oscar Mayer plant, and it would help revitalize the northeast side.
Pat Gehler
Madison