Dear Editor: Regarding “Republicans knock Mnookin as pick for UW-Madison chancellor,” the only person legislative Republicans would not object to is former Trump Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. However, the state may lack enough slips to dock her fleet of boats and yachts. Or have extra hangers for her jets.
The easy fix for her is to buy a marina or two and buy out or evict tenants. Or she could commute from Chicago in one of her two helicopters to meet Republican legislators in Wisconsin to convert the UW System into private for-profit schools. The change would quickly eliminate the teaching of critical race theory — and experienced professors, and academic tenure, among other things.
Mission accomplished.
The sound of seatbelt clicks in the cabin of her Gulfstream as she settles in the seat for takeoff. A bottle makes a popping sound. Flight attendant Robin Voss offers her a glass of vintage champagne to celebrate “a heck of a job, Betsy.”
The only question left is whether UW-Madison Chancellor Mnookin can find common ground with intransigent legislative Republicans. Maybe a New Glarus Spotted Cow and some Wisconsin cheese curds would convince Republican leadership to unlock a door.
Maybe.
Peter Verstegen
Hudson