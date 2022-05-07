Dear Editor: Our primaries have become a deplorable spectacle in which candidates try to outdo each other in their positions and try to be “the most” to show off their bona fides.
The predictable primary result is that the selected candidates are the most extreme that this flawed system can give us. The secondary result is that these extremist candidates are poorly matched to a population that is closer to the center of the political spectrum.
But in order to give the winner a 50% +1, we are artificially manufacturing a majority by reducing the final contest to two extremists. The people, placed in the unenviable position to vote for the plague or cholera, end up staying home and the support of the “winner” is an inch deep and a mile wide.
Steven Olikara is correct. Nonpartisan, open primaries are the way to go. Ranked choice voting is great at selecting the candidate with the most support. It counts and values every vote by assigning some value to their secondary choices.
Olikara’s ideas are better: First limit the power of dark money, factions and foreign influence. Second, have one primary with all candidates. This would also eliminate the possibility to strategize by voting in the primary of the other party to tank the chances of a specific candidate. RCV is not the only way to do this, but it is better than what we have now.
Cécile Stelzer Johnson
Wisconsin Rapids