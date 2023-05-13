Dear Editor: Watch your freedoms being taken away by the Republican Supreme Court overturning the settled law of Roe v. Wade. Then the Republican gerrymandered states outlawed abortions, and the gerrymandered Wisconsin Legislature used an 1849 law to outlaw some womens' medical health choices.
Another Republican appointed U.S. District judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, sided with anti-abortion rights groups that sued the Food and Drug Administration over its approval of the pill mifepristone, which is an abortion pill.
And now we have the 150-year-old 1873 Comstock Act being used to no longer allow any woman to get abortion pills sent through the mail.
These old laws are being resurrected for the ultimate goal of banning abortion nationwide.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville