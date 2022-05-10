Letters logo

Dear Editor: Nurses are vital to the backbone of our health care system and often underappreciated.

As a graduating medical student during Nurses Week, I want to say, “Thank you.” Thank you for your hard work, patience and respect. Thank you to the nurses who whispered help during the attendings’ rapid-fire quizzing sessions. Thank you to the nurse practitioner who noticed me struggling with my patients’ postoperative plans after my 24-hour shift. Although you were also overworked, you kindheartedly explained each plan. Walking home, I cried tears of exhaustion and gratitude.

Thank you to the nurse who shared my most treasured compliment: “You’ll be an excellent obstetrician because you radiate midwife energy.” Throughout medical school, I battled personal failures, considerable imposter syndrome, and severe burnout, but it was the nurses’ kind words, warm embraces and seemingly never-ending potlucks that helped me persevere.

I also want to vocally support the right for UW Health nurses to unionize. I have seen first-hand how cost-cutting measures have left nurses overwhelmed and understaffed, placing patients’ safety and health at risk. If UW Health recognizes a nurse union, I firmly believe that patients’ safety, patient health outcomes, staff retention and job satisfaction will improve. I advocate on behalf of my nurse colleagues who deserve just compensation and working conditions for the important work they do to support families and communities.

I urge my fellow medical students and residents to do the same. Recognizing the unfair treatment of nurses helps illuminate a better path forward for all health care workers.

Leeann Minh Bui

Madison

