Dear Editor: There can never be enough “clean energy” to satisfy Americans’ voracious energy appetite. Solar and wind are just too weak. We must reduce our energy use as we convert to renewables.
The climate crisis is not simply about air and water pollution, but about how thoroughly we have changed the global geography. Habitat destruction is contributing as much to climate change as pollution. And even as we convert to renewables, we are leveling forests and mining to build more houses and pave more paradise. We cannot have our cake and eat it too.
If the global climate is changing, the global climate — hear the word "global" and think of how big that is and how small America is in it — there is nothing puny humans can do about it. Like Humpty Dumpty, we can never put it back together again. This is not how planets evolve.
The most and best we can do is redefine the American dream and clean up our filthy air and water. And nobody, Democrat or Republican, is talking about that.
Tim Haering
Shorewood