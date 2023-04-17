Dear Editor: So Justice Clarence Thomas has had, for 20 years, a friend and donor, Harland Crow, a real estate billionaire who took him on many trips around the world on his yacht. Thomas also flew on Crow’s global jet.
Crow just happens to have a collection of Hitler artifacts and Nazi memorabilia, two paintings by Hitler and swastika embossed linens. A nice collection from a man who contributed to the murder of almost 10 million Jews before World War II.
The Supreme Court has also redefined the second amendment interpreting a “well organized militia” to mean anyone who wants a gun. Was the Nashville resident who killed six, including three school children, a well organized militia? Was the recent killing of five in Louisville by a well organized militia?
The Gun Violence Archive has counted about 145 mass shootings in 2023
The shooter who murdered a young student in Nashville brought an AR-15 assault-style weapon to the first-grade classroom. Was he a well organized militia?
As for Thomas, we all remember, during his confirmation hearing 19 years ago, Anita Hill accusing him of sexual harassment.
Supreme Court?
I’d put more trust in Judge Judy.
Michael Bunch
Washburn