Dear Editor: We may reasonably ask, “What could European leaders have done to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine?” Well, they could have listened to the people who have explained nonviolent resistance to oppression and aggression. Instead, they listened to Karl von Clausewitz, who wasn’t very helpful.
It is true that nonviolent resistance doesn’t have a lot to say about dealing with a tyrant who is irrational and possibly a psychopath. So what I’m am going to say here is an elaboration and refinement of Gene Sharp and his friends (He’d be OK with that).
Ukraine wanted to join the European Union. Putin wanted them to join his Eurasian Union. Ukraine knew that if they didn’t do that, Putin might be provoked into making a military grab for Ukraine. The only way to prevent that would be to humor the madman until he could be forced out of power. That would mean making a strategic move to join the Eurasian Union to save their country. This would not be a surrender, but a strategic ploy to put them in a position to use nonviolent resistance in concert with the Russian people, who will be unhappy seeing their living standards tank. Because Ukraine has different ideals than Russia, that could influence the Russian people, who want a true democracy.
So Ukraine’s aligning with Russia would have been a way of undermining it. When Putin was out of power, Ukraine could decide whether it wanted to withdraw from the Eurasian Union, depending on who replaces him.
John Morgan
Madison