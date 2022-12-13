Dear Editor: Cedarburg has had its own light and water for over 100 years. I appreciate the fact that we are not subjected to the whims of for-profit utility companies.
Unfortunately, we have to pay We Energies for gas. Why is the word socialism always used negatively when it comes to the benefits of nonprofits? Who says for profit is better? For profits are not better for the people (think our health care debacle) when they're saddled with higher costs.
We have rarely had any power outages when hit with bad weather. Yet all manner of power outages occur in Milwaukee and Waukesha to name two.
Margaret Melville
Cedarburg