Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's column ("Republican election strategy has nothing to do with educating kids") nails the apparent election year political strategy of Republicans. It’s race relations, abortion, K-12 education and local control activated via issue obfuscation, deception, mindless opposition and unrestrained self-interest. It's deeply disappointing to me as an independent voter aching for rational, fact- and values-based policy debate.
And I offer a critique of Fanlund’s characterizing racism as “complicated.” The essential facts of American anti-Black racism are not complicated:
Colonial founders came from Europe with racist ideas. They imported kidnapped Africans and legally condemned 4 million of them to 246 years of wageless labor that produced vast wealth for the young United States of America. Freed after an enormously destructive Civil War, the former slaves enjoyed 12 years of hope, opportunity and progress during military enforced Reconstruction. Then, after federal politicians overturned Reconstruction and encoded racial segregation, African Americans were virtually re-enslaved via local Black laws that began an enduring American epoch of civil and personal oppression.
Today’s result is a demoralized African American political community whose family financial wealth is 10% of that of a white family. Black people believe white people don’t care. We are still so segregated that white people are mostly ignorant of the history and lived experience of African Americans.
It’s not complicated. America is much indebted to African Americans.
Framing a very painful civil policy issue as “complicated” when it’s not amounts to its own kind of issue obfuscation producing paralysis by analysis. Democrats may be especially impaired by this tendency.
Norman Jensen
Madison