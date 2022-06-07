Dear Editor: If the 19 children killed in the Texas school shooting were so brutalized that DNA identification was necessary, it is well past time to keep mutilating mass-kill weapons out of public hands. We need to value children and human life more than we value these types of guns. Mental illness does not cause gun violence. Guns cause gun violence.
Weapons with mass killing power belong in the hands of the police and the military. Even those agencies restrict who can use these weapons and when and where they can be employed. The “right to bear arms” in service to a “well regulated militia” for the security of a free state (Second Amendment) has been serviced in today’s age by the National Guard.
Our right to gun ownership nowhere suggests that we possess “weapons of war” that kill and maim masses of people in seconds. Democracy requires us to see ourselves not as adversaries but neighbors. We and our neighbors do not need mass killing machines to maintain our Democracy.
Currently four candidates for governor in Wisconsin want mass killing weapons to remain unrestricted or unregulated. The Republican-controlled Legislature has supported a more permissive policy on guns, even though the majority of Wisconsinites want stronger controls.
When you control both houses of the Legislature you don’t have to listen to anyone. Gun safety will only come to pass in Wisconsin and our nation when we stop placing those into elected office who value political power, partisan political agendas and political gamesmanship more than the will of the people.
We need to value one an other, children and human life more than guns if were are going to end this scourge of gun violence.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn