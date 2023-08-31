Dear Editor: There is concern among freedom-loving Americans that government may mandate masks to be worn again. The city of Madison and the county of Dane must not implement mask mandates again.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 few years ago, people have suffered due to a number of pandemic-related restrictions such as mask and vaccine mandates, as well as capacity limits and social distancing.
Coronavirus-related restrictions, such as mask mandates, have severely hurt businesses and adversely impacted the lives of Americans.
Reportedly, some American hospitals have reinstated mask mandates again. Also, a college in Atlanta has announced a temporary mask requirement.
I believe that people must be free to make their own decision regarding masks. The government must not mandate that masks be worn.
Here in Dane County, as well as in the city of Madison, public officials must refrain from reinstating mask mandates.
Tawsif Anam
Madison