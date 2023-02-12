Dear Editor: I am a senior, moderate independent voter, leaning Democratic. Gov. Sarah Sanders of Arkansas made some interesting points on behalf of the Republican Party responding to the State of the Union.
She accused Democrats of being “woke fantasizers.” Woke is “being conscious of racial discrimination in society and other forms of oppression and injustice,” according to Dictionary.com. Fantasy is “something that is produced by the imagination; an idea about doing something far removed from 'normal' reality,” according to Britannica.
She went on to imply that the Republican Party was “normal” while Democrats are “crazy.” This seems to be disgraceful disrespect to the “dreams” of Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln and our Founding Fathers.
Democrats be Heartened, take pride in being woke. It is Biblical, as in “Love they neighbor.” From Micah 6:8: “He has told you O Mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to love Justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God”
When she mentioned “crazy,” my mind flashed to the State of the Union Address when a women dressed like a huge marshmallow jumped up, pointed and screamed “liar.” I wondered if Trump had crashed the chamber to steal the podium. Or were she and her colleagues auditioning for the cold open of Saturday Night Live.
Or were they acting like spoiled, entitled, immature people? Are these the new normal leaders of the Republican Party? Will they next yell for burning books to control education, or ban wearing masks so people have the freedom to die against medical advice?
Finally, as a reminder to Sanders, it is the old folks who have sacrificed for the life you enjoy. You are salty, but not seasoned like President Joe Biden. The National Republican Party has lost my vote.
Tom Dobbe
Viroqua