Dear Editor: I just received an email from Robin Vos. He is oh-so-concerned about First Amendment rights and freedom of expression on UW System campuses.
He pretends to know nothing about the First Amendment protection of free speech.
The First Amendment protects only against government abrogation of speech. It doesn't say that it is not completely legal for a student body to stand up against lying creatures such as Vos himself, preventing him and others from showing their faces on any campus.
I could insist that Vos stop his incessant lying, but that wouldn't do any good, would it? As any legislator, local, state or federal, with an "R" following the name, we can expect no honor, decency, integrity, humility, shame, scruples or empathy, and since I don't have a boatload of money to buy him, I have no tools at my disposal to influence him.
I arrive at the question: How can any human being in Wisconsin vote for anyone affiliated with the GQP? I ask every reader, please look into the mirror and ask yourself whether you can attribute to yourself any honor, decency, integrity, humility, shame, scruples or empathy. If you can, then you have absolutely no justification for voting for a Republican candidate in the state of Wisconsin, nor for any Federal Republican candidate.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove