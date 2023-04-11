Dear Editor: We know that the state will again pay big money to assure that the Bucks don't leave. This time we need to instruct our legislative leaders, since they did not get a good deal the first time.
Two local political observers got it right then but were either too late or ignored. Democrat Joe Wineke and Republican John Sharpless agreed that we should invest in the Bucks and not just hand them the money. Any public money should be a real investment with the risks and rewards that entails. The rewards would wind up in the state treasury and should be visible to the public.
If the Bucks don't want taxpayers, through their elected representatives, to have a seat at the table, they should not get money from the state.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison