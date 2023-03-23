Healthy communities equal safe communities. As Alder of District 9, my priorities are quality affordable housing, equity and justice and safety for all.
District 9 is growing rapidly and we need to make sure it’s done sustainably. The Sauk Creek Greenway is a complex project that needs to be addressed. The project is currently on pause right now because we need more time to hear from the community about it. Like many of my constituents, I want to do everything I can to preserve as many trees as possible in our district.
I serve on the Sustainable Madison Committee and I understand the importance of having a thriving urban tree canopy. Trees provide homes for wildlife, help reduce air pollution and give us a connection to nature. There has been misinformation going around that I support taking out 5,000 trees; that is completely false. I do support removing invasive species but will work to protect any healthy trees. The way things are currently going in Sauk Creek, all of the oaks will die off because the invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle are taking over. A healthy oak woodland is better for wildlife and will help keep our water clean and prevent erosion.
I support a restoration project that helps preserve mature trees, attracts more diverse wildlife and provides a habitat for pollinators. I look forward to continuing to hear from and work with my constituents and city staff on this project.
Nikki Conklin
Madison District 9 alder