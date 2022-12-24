Dear Editor: A new year is upon us. It's a time when many of us self evaluate and make new year resolutions.
Having grown cynical of the same self-centered resolution hodgepodge, stuck in a Groundhog Day movie, I saw the ghost of the new year's future in Martin Luther King. And with a tad of self righteousness, I now have a dream of easy resolutions we can all make to improve our world.
We can all be responsible social media users by researching the truth in our words before posting. Words can hurt people. Ignorance is not bliss. Purposeful ignorance is worse. It leads to rampant misinformation and closed minds. Stupidity soon follows.
Everyone should be less tolerant of intolerance. Intolerance is purposeful divisiveness. That leads to injustice. Remember, morality is hard to legislate, but behavior can always be moral.
Do something for others. Volunteer, practice sustainability, get the COVID vaccine, or the easiest, just commit random acts of kindness.
Is anything here too much to ask? At most it's a gentle reminder of what's just doing the right thing.
Some, perhaps many, will decry as woke. If this is woke, then being woke is for me.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg