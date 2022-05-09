Dear Editor: Dane County’s Latinx population is growing. We will all be better off when our neighbors and newcomers thrive. Their diverse gifts and hard work enrich our economy, culture and common life.
We can and should do more to welcome Latinx neighbors in our community.
Now is the time to support Centro Hispano and their Campaign CENTRO to build a new home to meet growing needs. Centro is a unique resource and trustworthy hub for Latinx people in Dane County. Centro provides a warm welcome, safe space, respect and lots of practical support for youth and adults. Excellent programs provide tools for success.
Centro is also the hub for wider community partnerships that enable us to do more together than we can do separately. We are lucky to have the outstanding leadership of Karen Menendez Coller and her staff at the helm.
Investing in Campaign CENTRO is a way to live our values and find active hope for our community’s future. To find out more, or help them reach their goal, please visit the Campaign CENTRO website.
Helene Nelson
Madison