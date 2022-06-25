Dear Editor: Let me start by saying that any of the Democratic prospects for the House of Lords (excuse me, the U.S. Senate) would be vastly superior to Ron Johnson, whose principal qualification for the office is that he’s not quite as bad as Joe McCarthy.
Jack Kelly’s piece on Mandela Barnes makes a couple of excellent points about him: He’s not rich (and therefore unable to self-fund his own campaign the way Sarah Godlewski and Alex Lasry are), so he can relate to ordinary citizens at a bone-deep level; and his campaign focuses on his own positives more than Johnson’s negatives.
I find these points to be quite relevant and attractive. But Barnes isn’t the only one who shares them. So does Tom Nelson. In addition, Nelson has a few upsides that are exclusively his. As Outagamie County executive, he has a job with actual duties to attend to and isn’t free (as his primary opponents are) to spend all his time campaigning. And his competence at that job has led to him being elected to it half-dozen times in a deep-red part of the state, which testifies to both his electability and his willingness to work across party lines for the common good.
That’s why I’m supporting Tom for the U.S. Senate and why I hope fellow progressives will do so as well.
Richard S. Russell
Madison