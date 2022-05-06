Dear Editor: As an immigrant who came to the United States from Sri Lanka in 1976, I am proud to call Wisconsin home. What’s unfortunate is having Ron Johnson as my senator, who spends most of his time demonizing immigrants and wasting millions on a border wall that does nothing to secure our border. President Biden is attempting to finally rid us of Donald Trump’s terrible Title 42 law that rejected refugees on the basis of questionable public health grounds.
What’s unfortunate is to see Democratic Senate candidates, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, join Johnson in supporting this horrible Trump-era, Stephen Miller policy. Only one candidate has had the courage to support Biden on reforming our broken immigration system, and that’s Tom Nelson. As the son of a Lutheran pastor, Tom certainly lives his values and sees the dignity in all. He's willing to call out our government for supporting corrupt regimes in Central America as a root cause of the immigration crisis. And he knows it’s wrong and unjust to just turn away Haitians and others from Central America while Ukrainians are granted refugee status.
Wisconsin has been wonderful and welcoming to my family and business. I urge others to join me in supporting Tom Nelson as the senator we need to best represent Wisconsin values and reject once and for all Ron Johnson’s divisive embarrassing tenure.
Bahee Sathasivam
Madison