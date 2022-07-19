Dear Editor: Doesn’t it make sense that anyone aspiring to high office in America should have some public-service experience already? Apparently not for self-important millionaires who think they’re so good they don’t have to serve apprenticeships but can go straight to the top, like the senator we elected in 2010 and the president from 2016. But those unseasoned amateurs turned out to be disasters at anything requiring cooperation.
Of the two millionaires seeking the Democratic Senate nomination, Alex Lasry has never held public office, and Sarah Godlewski is half a term into a hollow-shell make-work job.
Of those from humble backgrounds, Steven Olikara also never held office. Mandela Barnes did serve two terms in the state Assembly, but his current job duties comprise waiting for Gov. Tony Evers to die.
Tom Nelson, however, has paid his dues: six years in the Wisconsin Legislature and eleven more as Outagamie County Executive. He was not only elected but RE-elected by the people who know him best.
Our next Senator Nelson can hit the ground running in D.C. He won’t have to ask “Coach, what’s a football?” (or, worse, hold a snowball believing he already knows).
Richard S. Russell
Madison