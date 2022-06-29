Dear Editor: As the environment continues to impact Wisconsin residents' health, Tom Nelson understands the importance of combating climate change.
While most climate change activists would advocate for deindustrialization, Tom Nelson argues the opposite. Wisconsinites deserve well-paying jobs that prioritize the well-being of families and communities. Tom Nelson supports the Blue-Green New Deal, encouraging blue collar workers and conservationists to work together to create sustainable solutions. Taking away industry from Wisconsin would only disenfranchise local communities.
Unlike any candidate running for Senate in Wisconsin, Tom Nelson also believes that Enron Line 5, a major oil line that has caused mass destruction in Michigan, should be shut down. Tom Nelson is committed to replacing this intake of oil with promoting other sustainable avenues and giving proper and adequate funding to do so.
As a college student in Wisconsin I have felt great empowerment working for candidate Nelson on many issues that affect everyone I know. From connecting with local communities at farmers markets and community centers to discussing issues with my family and friends who have lived in Wisconsin their entire life, I believe Tom Nelson is the candidate to put the Wisconsin peoples’ voice first.
Youth sit at the center of this issue, as the future of Wisconsin is ours to shape. If you are old enough to vote, make sure to vote for a future that protects jobs and the environment in a sustainable way in Wisconsin, with a vote for Tom Nelson.
To learn more about Tom Nelson, get involved or donate, go to nelsonforwi.com.
Logan Torres
Glendale