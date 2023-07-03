Dear Editor: Unnecessary Obstacles? Never thought of myself and my neighbors in those terms.
I’ve lived in my home in the Atwood Ave neighborhood for 40 years. I’m proud of my neighbors for questioning the impact a new development will have on us, including sky-high property tax increases, loss of parking spaces and, last but not last, an unwanted change in the very desirable character which made us want to move here in the first place.
Besides all that, we have every right to have a say in quality of life issues.
Kim Hogan
Madison