Dear Editor: A while ago, before the midterm elections, I expressed the hope that a significant number of Wisconsin voters — voters who would normally vote Republican — would be appalled by today's GOP and either vote for Democratic candidates or just stay home and not vote at all.
I had misled myself. Approximately 50% of Wisconsin voters voted Republican. They had elected at least three insurrectionists. They had elected racists. They had elected candidates who could not be counted on to protect the vote, the health of their constituents or the vitality of the American experiment.
Maybe they are simply mal-informed. Maybe they are exposed only to Fox News (aka GOPTV) and Sinclair and right-wing hate radio, and they simply have experienced nothing to shock them out of their stupor.
I maintain hope that the efforts of Mike Crute to spread truthful information throughout Wisconsin via Civic Media will turn a significant number of Wisconsinites who aren’t unreachable sociopaths into thinking, thoughtful and awakened voters and get these fascists out of our midst.
Also, maybe we can rise up and stop subsidizing NewsCorp and we can break up broadcast monopolies.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove