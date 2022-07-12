Dear Editor: Recently Alliant Energy and We Energies announced near-term delays in the retirement of multiple coal units in Wisconsin, while reiterating continued intentions to follow through with its climate commitments.
Alliant has made clear that both near-term and long-term clean energy commitments remain unchanged. However the delays are causing continued pollution and hurting our communities. Every year the coal plants are still open, the more people continue to become sick, have to pay higher utility costs, and the harder it will be to reverse the climate damage we continue to inflict on our natural resources. We have already delayed long enough the end date for these dirty fuels — as we continue to dig our own grave.
The climate catastrophe that we have created continues to have greater impacts on our lives. Every moment we let pass without taking action is another death sentence. We see these impacts in people’s individual health, environmental disasters and the quiet killer of daily economic hardships — which continues to have an ever greater impact with the looming recession.
Our state and federal governments, and the utilities, need to make clean energy a priority. We need policy changes that will speed the clean energy transition. Further delays only make our energy more expensive and less secure. Climate scientists say the world must cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and eliminate them entirely by 2050 to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change. And Wisconsin lags behind its neighbors in clean energy development.
Take a stand. Let your representatives know to support third-party solar and the Focus on Energy program — and highlight support for people with high energy burdens. Take action. Send in a comment during Quadrennial Review of Focus on Energy Phase 2 public comment period.
Meghan Pierce
Sauk City