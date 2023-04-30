Dear Editor:
While the article "Medicaid covers 1.6 million in Wisconsin. Now they face ‘unwinding,’" (April 26) was about changes to Medicaid policy in Wisconsin, I thought that Bobby Peterson's statements about health care in general were spot on.
It just doesn't get reported enough when the other side is screaming about the high cost of Medicare for all and how you'll die waiting to see a doctor, just how much the existing system is costing and how long you have to wait. As he says, charity care and unfunded care gets paid for by raising the costs that everyone else pays. If you say that you have insurance, that premium goes up to cover the unfunded care.
He is also right by calling what the Republicans are practicing legislative malpractice. Everything shows that a national plan would be cheaper than what we have now, with better overall outcomes.
What should be shocking in this article is that almost 20% of the people in the state are getting medical assistance. With our low unemployment it would be safe to assume most of those people are working. Which tells us that they are working jobs that don't provide health care, and that they are being paid a wage where they can't afford coverage.
In other words the taxpayers are subsidizing businesses that don't provide a living wage with health care benefits.
Derek Popp
Mount Horeb