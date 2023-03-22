Dear Editor: As a former District 18 alder, I support Charles Myadze for reelection.
Charles has worked very hard for the people of the district. He gained approval of a pilot project for body-worn cameras in the North Police District. He also worked successfully for replacement of the dangerous railroad bridge over Troy Drive, as well as reconstruction of Knutson Drive. He supported the Raemisch Farm development, which will provide much-needed single-family housing on the northside.
Charles is a single father who has raised three children. He is a good alder who listens to his constituents and brings common sense to the Common Council.
Please vote for Charles Myadze, a longtime union member and truly a voice for the people.
Anita Weier
Madison