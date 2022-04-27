Dear Editor: Although the odds were once thought to be prohibitive, it now appears that Elon Musk will be taking Twitter private.
Assuming the deal is consummated this summer, the risk to Musk’s personal fortune will be considerable. That said, thus far in multiple business ventures he has demonstrated more of a Midas Touch than a Sidam Touch.
As a staunch conservative, I welcome with open arms Musk’s proposal to expand the digital public square and provide more diversity, equity and inclusion of thoughts on political issues. And I must confess, I am thoroughly entertained by the mindless blather, whining and Chicken Little antics erupting on the progressive left.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland