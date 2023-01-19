Dear Editor: I’m responding to the op-ed about potential zoning policy changes ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Paul Fanlund, Jan. 16).
My husband and I are two of the oft-mentioned “young homeowners” who scrimped and saved to buy a modest starter home on Madison’s east side last year. We do not, in any way, shape or form view incremental upzoning as a “threat to our neighborhood’s character.” Rather, we welcome the opportunity to bring new neighbors into Madison’s ever-expanding fold. Whether new construction brings rentals, condos, triplexes, duplexes or single family homes, we need more housing in Madison. We need development to house the many new neighbors we will have in the years to come.
Before speaking on behalf of what young homeowners want to see, it could benefit the writer to consider the generational experience of millennials. My husband and I are fortunate, for our cohort, to be able to afford a home at all. We’ve both rented for over 10 years. We’ve both struggled to afford (and even, in many cases, identify) apartments over the years, balancing low paying jobs with school and student loans. We do not view multifamily housing as a threat to our property values, but as an opportunity that is (too often) hard to come by.
Ali Renk
Madison