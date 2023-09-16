Dear Editor: Everything wrong with the state of Wisconsin has the GOP at the bottom of it.
A Princeton study gave Wisconsin an F for district mapping, a ploy by Republicans to cheat the voting system. They want to impeach the new Supreme Court Justice Janet protasiewicz even before she has heard any cases so they can continue to have power. We still haven’t dealt with the 10 fake electors. C’mon Josh Kaul, charge these frauds.
We are surrounded by states that get it. Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois, are all now under the Democratic moniker. These states respect women’s health, they are working on gun laws and have passed recreational cannabis while Wisconsinites give these states all our business and we lose the tax dollars.
The Wisconsin GOP, along with the GOP in other states, want us to get in the way-back machine and go to the dark side of our history where people of color were chastised and women had no rights and were subservient to men.
These are just a few things, and there are many more. We need to fight for fair voting, we need to fight for democracy since the GOP wants to destroy it. Once the Democrats gain control again, the state of Wisconsin can go “forward,” as our state motto says.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville