Dear Editor: When we vote on April 4, Blair Mosner-Feltham is the only candidate for Seat 6 of the Board of Education that has the political vision and understanding of schools to realize the change our schools need.
Schools have to change not because of a failure to innovate, but because our schools are designed to produce testing metrics, not a community of learners. Children in schools are constantly under pressure to meet targets and goals in which they have no say, and which have no flexibility to accommodate the unique contours of their development as humans. Our focus on metrics is matched only by our over-prescription of interventions and curricula, when there is ample evidence that giving children space for their own joy and desire is what allows children to thrive.
Running for this seat are two candidates with vastly different political viewpoints. Badri Lankella’s emphatic focus on competition is nothing other than the status quo in which we are suffering.
Mosner-Feltham is offering a genuine alternative, and she knows from 12 years of experience in classrooms how to guide our schools towards change. She recognizes that educators must be supported to do the difficult, complex work of teaching. She knows that the skillful educators of our district will never feel trusted if they must beg for cost-of-living increases on an annual basis.
Mosner-Feltham is an experienced educator, a progressive leader and a union activist who can help our community to build the schools that our young people deserve.
Karl Locher
Madison