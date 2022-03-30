Dear Editor: Reportedly, there was a dramatic increase in use of the Ice Age Trail over the last two years. Growth in the volume of outdoor activities is excellent news.
As someone born in the 1980s, I spent a lot of time engaged in outdoor sports. Sadly, the proliferation of smartphones resulted in many children spending significant part of their childhood in front of screens. Adults, too, spend a lot of time in front of computer and cellphone screens.
The only way to break free from the constant use of latest electronic devices is by engaging oneself in outdoor activities. Thankfully, here in Wisconsin, there are plenty of opportunities to do that, such as spending time on the Ice Age Trail.
Wisconsin’s natural resources are a blessing. More and more people must take advantage of all the outdoor recreational opportunities that we have. It is wonderful to know that people are making more use of the Ice Age Trail.
Tawsif Anam
Madison