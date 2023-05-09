Dear Editor: According to the 2020 Dane County Point-in-Time Count, there were 1,275 homeless individuals in Dane County, which includes Madison.
Additionally, the 2020 Point-in-Time revealed that while 669 people lived without shelter, 606 people lived in temporary or emergency shelters. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced homelessness in Madison, as shelters were having trouble with capacity issues.
I am writing to express my deep concern about the homeless issue in Madison. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this situation, especially in our community. I witness the effects that homelessness has on people and families since coming to UW, and it is disheartening to see. Our local government and community leaders must pay immediate attention to the complex issue of homelessness in Madison, and I firmly believe that adjustments must be implemented.
For the homeless population's support, more resources are required. Madison should consider advancing access to programs for job training and basic necessities like food and health care, as well as mental health and addiction treatment services. I want to help make a change and wanted to get the word out.
Kaelee Hahn
Marin County, California