Letters logo

Dear Editor: I couldn’t agree more with Richard Russell’s suggestion ("Airport best site for Amtrak station," Nov. 18).

I live 40 miles west of Madison in rural Iowa County. We desperately need an easy connection from Madison to Milwaukee, Green Bay and the Twin Cities. What a boon to the economy and tourism. The airport is the obvious hub for travel. Connecting to downtown Madison from the airport needs enhancements too, regardless of where the connection to Amtrak ends up.

Debi Morton

Spring Green

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.