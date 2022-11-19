Dear Editor: I couldn’t agree more with Richard Russell’s suggestion ("Airport best site for Amtrak station," Nov. 18).
I live 40 miles west of Madison in rural Iowa County. We desperately need an easy connection from Madison to Milwaukee, Green Bay and the Twin Cities. What a boon to the economy and tourism. The airport is the obvious hub for travel. Connecting to downtown Madison from the airport needs enhancements too, regardless of where the connection to Amtrak ends up.
Debi Morton
Spring Green