Dear Editor: This is regarding the recent review of "The Devil Wears Prada," which appears to be yet another cash grab musical adaptation of a well-known movie.
I’m curious why a Madison newspaper bothered to send a critic to see a tryout for a new musical playing in Chicago. Is there not enough theatre within the city, or even the state, that is worthy of attention by the Cap Times? I had no idea our local theatre professionals and amateurs must be of such poor quality that you need to go all the way to Illinois to find real theatre.
The Cap Times lately has almost exclusively been running theatre articles about whatever touring play is at Overture, Forward Theater productions and anything APT (I get that a lot of Madisonians wish they could claim APT as being Madison theatre, but at least Spring Green is within the state).
It would be nice if a local paper with a local readership could be bothered to write about local artists.
Jack Nee
Madison