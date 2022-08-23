Dear Editor: Contrary to some of the folks interviewed and writing in regarding the redevelopment at Market Square ("The city's Odana Area Plan is starting to unfold," Aug. 5), I'm very excited to see more apartments planned near my area, as this corridor has great infrastructure to support a variety of high-quality denser residential development.
It's awfully funny to hear tenants of a quite new, relatively dense senior housing complex object to another new, relatively dense development similarly popping up in the area. Their own housing is the product of redeveloping a parking lot, entirely in the spirit of the Odana Area Plan. I wonder if they realize their objections border on self-parody, sounding like classic Baby Boomer "I've got mine" NIMBY arguments — they can have a nice new building, but nobody else can.
Madison is growing, and many of us would like more choices of nice places to live rather than preserve empty parking lots and dying strip malls.
Jonathan Mertzig
Madison