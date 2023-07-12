Dear Editor: The Idea Fest 2023 article ("It’s time to save dates for Cap Times Idea Fest and hear some details," June 2) misses the mark on inviting Gen Z and millennial voices, as well as BIPOC voices.
Jennifer Mnookin, Daniel Tokaji and Paul Soglin are all very already accomplished and seasoned leaders, and many, if not all of them, are white or white presenting. This begs the question: Should a festival centered around "forward ideas" feature mainly seasoned white leaders in Madison, while back-staging the future of this city? Is there room for Gen Z and millennial and BIPOC thought leadership in Madison?
My recommendation is to ensure that more Gen Z and millennial BIPOC representation is added to this festival, and amplified in media mentions and branding, lest you send the message that ideas are gate-kept towards a particular demographic.
Tony DelaRosa
Madison