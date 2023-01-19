Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund’s opinion ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Jan. 16) on the proposed Transit Oriented Development Overlay District (TOD) unfortunately embraces antiquated views of zoning.
First, Fanlund champions existing single-family zoning as an important protection. It’s not. Paige Glotzer, an expert in housing segregation, explained in a Sept. 13, 2021, Q&A with the Cap Times that Madison’s single-family zoning is a legacy of redlining.
Second, Fanlund’s Hill Farms neighborhood is subject to restrictive covenants, including an architectural control committee, which controls what owners can do with their property. Hill Farm’s restrictive covenants will not be affected by the TOD.
Third, the city’s preservation planner issued a memorandum that TOD is not contradictory to the city’s historic preservation efforts. TOD does not exempt any property that is subject to the city’s Landmark Ordinance.
Finally, studies show that multifamily housing does not reduce single-family property values. Madison’s housing needs far outpace new housing. Madison should embrace incremental change like TOD to manage it, or it can allow everyone to be priced out of a home like in San Francisco and Austin.
The city needs far more single-family homes, but it is not a zero-sum game. Increasing density is not the enemy of single-family homes. It is an incremental step toward managing the city’s growth.
Robert Procter
Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin