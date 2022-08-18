Dear Editor: The 25th anniversary of the opening of Monona Terrace was recently celebrated, and a commentary by Dave Zweifel of The Capital Times paid tribute. There was a more detailed article in the State Journal also, but more should have been reported on the momentous achievement and change Monona Terrace was for Madison.
An expose of pictures would have been wonderful, as was the excellent historical record of State Street featured in The Capital Times.
Many may not remember the old vine-covered cement wall reaching some 30 feet above the railroad tracks at the end of Martin Luther King Boulevard overlooking John Nolen Drive. What an ugly useless place this was before the shining light of Monona Terrace lit up the lakefront.
There was also a colorful campaign to build Monona Terrace called "Wright for Wisconsin," which began five years before approval and construction began. Colorful because of the grassroots nature and the obstacles put in front of Monona Terrace. Wright for Wisconsin was an eclectic group of citizens from all sorts of backgrounds. The group was out front with a table of volunteers on the Capitol Square where I, as one of them, encountered all sorts of opponents. Some would show up in gas masks to show the environmental destruction Monona Terrace would cause. Others had leaflets and promoted the myth of organized crime and prostitution coming to Madison as convention centers supposedly did in other cities. There was also the worn-out reasoning that this money should go toward housing and city services instead — which would never happen. Much discussion occurred in the press too, in which I did my part with numerous letters in support of Monona Terrace.
Those were vibrant exciting times seeing Monona Terrace come to fruition. More needs to be said about it and the transformational nature of what Monona Terrace did for Madison.
Bob Hunt
Lodi