Dear Editor: The city of Monona needs transparency, leadership and honesty. For six years, these bedrocks of public service have been MIA. And that’s why Mary O’Connor needs to go.
In 2017, when she was first elected mayor, our city’s debt service — think of a credit card payment without paying off any of the balance — was $2.2 million. In 2023, it will be just shy of $4 million — a $1.8 million increase, or a whopping 82%.
Likewise the city tax levy was $6.5 million in 2017. In 2023, the tax levy is $9.5 million — an increase of almost $3 million, or 46%. And 60% of that tax levy increase is being used to simply service the debt. Yikes!
Does anyone in Monona realize this? Has the mayor ever acknowledged this? No. To the contrary — she rammed through an additional $8.6 million in debt when she cancelled a voter referendum on the $8.6 million purchase of the San Damiano property and found a loophole to singlehandedly decree it to be done — increasing the city’s debt by nearly 20%.
At the mayoral debate, O’Connor finally admitted the city is about to plunge off a fiscal cliff when she acknowledged there will have to be a referendum to increase the city levy/budget to continue paying off the credit card debt racked up during her reign.
O’Connor had the audacity to send out a flyer declaring that she knows “municipal debt.” She knows debt all right, but not in the way she intended. She knows how to run it up 82% in six short years.
Vote Kristie Goforth on April 4 and be done with this madness.
Phil A. De Villers
Monona