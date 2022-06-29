Dear Editor: Inflation may not be simple phenomenon, but it is also not a great mystery. Generally, inflation is a combination of money supply exceeding the growth of the economy.
If you were holding an auction, and at the entry each person was given $1,000 cash, do you believe bidding may be higher than normal? That is inflation. One of the greatest economists of all time, Milton Friedman, explained this clearly: Manage the money supply to match the economy.
Cliff Robb’s thesis is that inflation is not related to government spending. Yet most economists attribute much of our inflation to excessive government spending. Trillion-dollar stimulus packages have overwhelmed our economy with inflationary excess money supply, and proposals for more such expenditures will be catastrophic. At least 16 major economies report inflation less than the United States, according to Trading Economics.
To be accurate, oil company profits run 4% to 5%, after several years of losses and depressed profits. Compare the profits of Microsoft, Apple and Google, which are several times those of Exxon. The regulatory environment in the last 18 months have hampered the energy industry from sustaining and expanding output. Energy companies would gladly increase output if allowed to.
The Fed refused to acknowledge oncoming inflation, even recently dismissing it as transitory. Increasing interest rates will make things worse, driving us to recession. Government spending and the money supply must be brought under control if we seek a return to normalcy without recession.
Chuck Krueger
Sun Prairie