Dear Editor: The loudest voice is not necessarily the right one. It is simply loud. Few humans want the extreme drama. The hateful terms Moms for Liberty (M4L) throw around are aimed at anyone who isn’t “with you.”
You may yell louder but that makes it impossible for anyone to hear you or for you to hear them, which seems to be your point. Yelling doesn’t make you a leader.
Parents should be involved in their children's education and have connections with their teachers. This is critical to a strong school-student-parent relationship, e.g. the PTO, PTA and PTSA.
Yes, parents should advocate and make decisions for their children, and only Their children. Go ahead and embrace your parental rights, however, you have no power over anyone else’s child.
Thank you M4L for spending $500 on backpacks for students. You have now joined churches and other charitable groups which support local students.
The world is larger than Moms for Liberty. We need citizens who embrace that the world does not revolve around one person or group. We should all be global citizens to make the world a better place, not a hateful one.
George Arf
Pleasant Prairie