Dear Editor: The play "Moments with Paul," which I was fortunate to attend, is timely and continues through June 6. I recommend it.
While the play entertains with more than 30 songs from Paul Robeson’s repertoire, ("Wade in the Water,” “Were you There?” “Nobody Knows You,” “Steal Away,” “Old Man River”) beautifully performed by the star, Jason McKinney, it also addresses the controversies in his life. Despite Paul Robeson’s many achievements as a lawyer, actor and athlete, despite the fact that his numerous achievements brought him acclaim and acceptance all over the world, he was treated as a second-class citizen in the United States. While he was hired as a lawyer by a well-known New York City law firm, he was not permitted to meet with clients, other than to discuss football.
However, as the play addresses, it was not the discrimination that Robeson faced that prompted him to publicly criticize the lack of equality in the United States, but rather the discrimination other African Americans faced, particularly the soldiers who experienced violence and even death after fighting for democracy overseas. Robeson paid a heavy price for this activism.
Marilyn Townsend
Madison