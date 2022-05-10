Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund and former mayor Dave want us to believe that moderate Democrats will save us.
The problem is that they’re wrong. Moderate Democrats are Democrats in name only and negotiate with the homegrown terrorist organizations known as corporate America and the GOP. If we the people are ever going to take back control of Congress, the Senate and the White House, it will be thanks to progressive populist candidates like Tom Nelson and Bernie Sanders. Not these do-nothing namby-pamby elitist moderates who bow to corporations and special interest groups at every turn.
They’re sellouts and they can be removed right along with their GOP buddies.
Nathan Relles
Madison