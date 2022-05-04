Dear Editor: I was flummoxed to learn Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) has offered their teachers a 2% base wage increase for 2022-23.
Inflation has hovered between 6% and 8.5% over the last 12-month period. It's as if MMSD places no value on their dedicated staff who struggle daily to keep a safe learning environment for our children. Teacher morale is taking a beating as more than 100 staff have left, and few were replaced, this school year. Teachers to cover staff vacancies are at an all-time low. There are middle school teachers who have 30 or more students in their class, including newcomer students who need language support, and students with special needs (some requiring one-on-one support), yet these classrooms have sporadic, if any, additional help in the classroom.
Burnout is taking its toll, even with the most dedicated, energetic teachers. If you truly want to retain teachers, why would you not offer a 4.7% raise as a base wage increase, which is the maximum allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission?
Parents and students do not want to wake up in the future and find themselves in the midst of a teacher strike as we have seen in Minneapolis, Chicago, West Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky and North Carolina. MMSD, act now to recognize teachers’ contribution in keeping our schools open this past year to give students a greater chance of succeeding. They deserve a viable wage increase.
Karen Kedrowski
Madison