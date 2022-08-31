Dear Editor: I'm writing in response to the articles about Lilada Gee and other articles written about the 21 Black artists involved in the Triennial exhibit.
I believe MMoCA is being irresponsible and is behaving ignorantly. If a person, in this case Lilada Gee, or a collective of persons say they were ill treated and that actions by the museum staff were racist, I believe them. The only thing that can or should be done is to make a public apology to both Lilada and the group. Are we so proud that we are unable to admit wrongdoing? We as white people do not decide if our actions are racist. The party that has been maligned does.
I'm ashamed of MMoCA in that they are a symbol of Madison's culture, which in this case was full of microaggressions and blatant racism. If you disagree I hope that you will read the statement from the artists.
We should do better. And please pay the artists what they are worth.
Melody Harrison Hanson
Madison