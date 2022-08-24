Dear Editor: I am writing to express my support for the phenomenal Madison artist Lilada Gee, whose efforts to counteract stress and trauma in Black women's and girls’ lives and model creative paths for a brighter future have recently been met with unconscionable attacks in our most visible arts institutions.
Hostility and abuse directed toward Gee from Overture staff and the negligence and disrespect shown by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) for her exhibit as part of the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial are well documented. I thank all the local news outlets who have covered these appalling experiences, starting with Madison 365, who broke the Overture story, and others who have posted recaps/updates, including here in the Cap Times (“Artists pull out of MMoCA Triennial, call for director to resign”).
Gee deserves proper acknowledgement, financial restitution and a very public apology from MMoCA for the way she and her art have been treated, at the very least. Instead, the museum has sidestepped responsibility as much as possible, apparently hoping that the controversy will go away.
If MMoCA refuses to take meaningful steps, all that will be left will be lasting bitterness at how it ended, and regret for what it might have been.
Maureen Gerarden
Madison