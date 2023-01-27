Dear Editor: It is bizarrely ironic that the first screening of "Riotsville, U.S.A.," was held at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA.)
In a moment of life imitating art, MMoCA charged $7 for nonmembers of MMoCA. The same film will be shown without charge at Union South Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and will have historians Simon Balto and Stu Levitan for a question and answer period following the screening.
In case anyone has forgotten, MMoCA was the site of controversy last year regarding its mistreatment of Black artists. If ever there was a case for protest, the showing of this film on Jan. 26 is it. Because news of this particular showing only became available several hours prior to the showing, it was too late to organize protests at MMoCA for this event. However, I urge those who were and are offended by MMoCA's lack of perception to write to MMoCA.
Might MMoCA learn anything from showing or viewing the film? Based on its lack of understanding of the issues involved in its treatment of Black artists, I highly doubt it.
Joan Downs
Madison